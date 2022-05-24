NATIONAL

Two soldiers killed in North Waziristan attack

By Monitoring Report
epa09158927 Pakistani Army flag march to maintain law and order amid third wave of COVID-19 in Peshawar, Pakistan, 25 April 2021. Pakistan's Prime Minister Khan deployed the army into cities on 25 April to assist in enforcing coronavirus public safety restrictions to contain the pandemic outbreak. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB

ISLAMABAD: Two military personnel were killed when militants targeted security forces in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a statement of the military said on Monday night.

The terrorists carried out the raid on a military post in the Mir Ali town of the district, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

During an intense exchange of fire, two young soldiers lost their lives, the ISPR said.

Clearance operation is being carried out to eliminate terrorists’ presence in the area, it added.

Previous articleClimate change boosted odds of recent deadly heat in Pakistan, India: scientists
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Climate change boosted odds of recent deadly heat in Pakistan, India: scientists

ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI: South Asia’s deadly heatwave in March and April was made 30 times more likely because of climate change, scientists reported Monday. As April...
Read more
NATIONAL

Policies of ‘Muslim middle powers’ can no longer be dictated by West: Mushahid

ISTANBUL: The policies of “Muslim middle powers” can no longer be dictated by Western nations, while these nations should focus on connectivity, boosting their...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC prevents government from ‘harassing’ PTI leadership

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government to stop "harassing" and detaining the leadership and activists of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Policeman killed in nationwide violent crackdown on PTI leaders, activists

-- Police carry out late-night raids on residences of PTI office-bearers, activists -- Emergency N League huddle decides to 'fight' march -- Thousands of police, riot...
Read more
NATIONAL

COAS Gen Bajwa, Saudi Crown Prince discuss military cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday called Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss military cooperation, and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt contemplates strategy to deal with Long March

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N-led coalition government Monday held detailed talks to help deal with the PTI long march scheduled for May 25 and decided to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Policeman killed in nationwide violent crackdown on PTI leaders, activists

-- Police carry out late-night raids on residences of PTI office-bearers, activists -- Emergency N League huddle decides to 'fight' march -- Thousands of police, riot...

UK MPs blast ‘systemic failures’ of Afghanistan withdrawal

New Zealand’s Vettori named assistant Australia cricket coach

Biden to new Australia PM: you can ‘fall asleep’ now

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.