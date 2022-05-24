Two soldiers killed in North Waziristan attack

ISLAMABAD: Two military personnel were killed when militants targeted security forces in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a statement of the military said on Monday night.

The terrorists carried out the raid on a military post in the Mir Ali town of the district, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

During an intense exchange of fire, two young soldiers lost their lives, the ISPR said.

Clearance operation is being carried out to eliminate terrorists’ presence in the area, it added.