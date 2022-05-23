NATIONAL

Rains expected to continue until Tuesday in Lahore

By Staff Report
PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN - SEPTEMBER 08: Cars wait in traffic jam during rainstorms in Pakistani city of Peshawar on September 08, 2021. (Photo by Hussain Ali/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

LAHORE: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecasted the persistent rain spell will continue until Tuesday as gusty winds followed by drizzling turned the weather pleasant.

The temperature in Lahore was recorded at 29 degrees.

The weather agency said Lahore may receive strong winds and heavy rains. Monday’s rain also improved the air pollution and the air quality index reading was recorded at 55 points.

A westerly wave is currently present over the upper parts of the country and is likely to strengthen from tonight.

Heavy rains with gusty winds are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad and upper Punjab as well. Hot and dry weather is expected in other parts of the country with dust raising and gusty winds in central and southern parts.

Previous articleAcross China: Pakistan’s national bird thriving again in Shanxi
Staff Report

