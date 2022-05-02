Sports

‘Not supportive’ of banning Russian and Belarusian players from Wimbledon: Murray

By Agencies

Andy Murray is “not supportive” of the plan to ban Russian and Belarusian players from Wimbledon following the invasion of Ukraine – but says there is no “right answer” to the situation.

Wimbledon officials said a directive from the government had left them “with no viable alternative” but to prevent players from Russia and Belarus from participating at this year’s Grand Slam, which starts on June 27.

The government is understood to have asked sporting bodies to request written confirmation of players’ neutrality if they are to compete.

Murray, who is donating all of his prize money this season to humanitarian relief in Ukraine, said the guidance from the government “was not helpful”.

Speaking ahead of his first-round match with Dominic Thiem at the Madrid Open on Monday, the 34-year-old said: “I’m not supportive of players getting banned. The guidance from the government was not helpful.

“My understanding of the guidance was that Russians and Belarusians can play if they sign a declaration that they’re against the war and against the Russian regime.

“I’m not sure how comfortable I would feel if something happened to one of the players or their families (as a result). I don’t think there’s a right answer.

“I have spoken to some of the Russian players. I’ve spoken to some of the Ukrainian players. I feel really bad for the players who aren’t allowed to play and I get that it will seem unfair to them.

“But I also know some of the people who work at Wimbledon, and I know how difficult a position they were in. I feel for everyone, feel for the players that can’t play, and I don’t support one side or the other.”

The ban has been criticised by many players, with Andrey Rublev calling the decision “complete discrimination”, Novak Djokovic branding it “crazy” and Victoria Azarenka believing it makes “no sense”.

Now, Rafael Nadal has described it as “very unfair”.

Nadal said: “I think it’s very unfair (on) my Russian tennis mates, my colleagues. It’s not their fault what’s happening in this moment with the war.”

The governing bodies of men’s and women’s professional tennis, the ATP and WTA, are against the ban and could decide to remove ranking points from Wimbledon this year.

Nadal added: “The 2,000 points whenever we go to the Grand Slams are really important and we have to go to those tournaments. We will have to see the measures that we take.

“At the end of the day, what happens in our game, it doesn’t have any importance when we can see so many people dying and suffering and seeing the bad situation they are having in Ukraine.”

Djokovic – who like Murray and Nadal is playing in Madrid this week – added: “I still stand by my position that I don’t support the decision. I think it’s just not fair, it’s not right, but it is what it is.

“They are entitled to make the decision and now I guess it’s on the player council, the tour management, to really decide along with the players what is the best solution in this situation, whether they keep the points, protect the points, take away 50 per cent of the points, or whatever.

“I really doubt that there won’t be any points. Probably the more realistic option is to protect the points from the Russian and Belarusian players that are not playing.”

Previous articleJon Rahm holds on to claim one-shot victory
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Jon Rahm holds on to claim one-shot victory

Jon Rahm carded a two-under 69 in the final round to secure a one-shot victory in the Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta. The 27-year-old Spaniard...
Read more
Sports

Bagnaia holds off Quartararo to win Spanish MotoGP

MADRID: Italian Francesco Bagnaia ended a barren run by outpacing championship leader Fabio Quartararo to win the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez on Sunday. Spaniards Aleix...
Read more
Sports

Cairns opens up on pain wrought by match-fixing trials

AUCKLAND: New Zealand cricket great Chris Cairns feels he can talk candidly about the pain of match-fixing allegations brought against him now that he...
Read more
Sports

Everton earn priceless win, Spurs into top four

London: Everton kept alive their hopes of Premier League survival by beating Chelsea 1-0 on Sunday as Tottenham leapfrogged London rivals Arsenal into the...
Read more
Sports

Rizwan, India’s Pujara share Sussex century stand

LONDON: India's Cheteshwar Pujara scored his second double hundred in three matches on Saturday as he shared a century stand with Mohammad Rizwan for...
Read more
Sports

Rahm takes two-stroke lead into last round of Mexico Open

MEXICO CITY: World number two Jon Rahm closed with a 13-foot birdie putt to seize a two-stroke lead after Saturday's third round of the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Delhi driver grows garden on autorickshaw roof to beat the heat

NEW DELHI: Yellow and green autorickshaws are ubiquitous on New Delhi's roads but Mahendra Kumar's vehicle stands out -- it has a garden on...

IHC bars FIA, police from going after PTI leadership

Customs record burnt in Quetta office fire

Chinese aid illuminates houses, helps fishermen in Gwadar

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.