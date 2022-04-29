NATIONAL

Suri seeks police action after Bugti supporters attacked him at eatery

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Hours after supporters of Jamhoori Wattan Party (JWP) chief Shahzain Bugti attacked Qasim Suri while he and his guests were having Suhoor at an eatery in Kohsar Market neighbourhood of Islamabad, the former National Assembly deputy speaker approached police, seeking action against the group of “unidentified men”.

A video shared by journalist Murtaza Ali Shah shows a group of men approaching Suri while raising slogans of “PTI murdabaad (down with PTI)”.

Before Suri can get away, the men surround and assail him. Fists fly, as do dishes and miscellaneous tableware.

Suri has written an application to the Kohsar station house officer, detailing the incident and asking for justice.

The attack came shortly after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his coterie of ministers were catcalled and jeered at by pilgrims at Masjid-e-Nabawi in Medina. Epithets like “chor, chor” (thieves), traitors and beggars were hurled at them by the angry protesters.

Staff Report

