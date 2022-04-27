NATIONAL

PPP sought PTI’s help to keep PML-N out of power in Punjab: lawmaker

By Monitoring Report
(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on July 19, 2018 shows Shahbaz Sharif (L), brother of Pakistan's then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, addressing the media after appearing before the anti-corruption commission at the Federal Judicial Academy in Islamabad on June 17, 2017; Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (C), the son of Pakistani president Asif Ali and late president Benazir Bhutto, in front of a portrait of his assassinated mother (back), as he opens the Donations Point at the Pakistani High Commission in London for the victims of Pakistan floods on August 7, 2010; and Imran Khan (R), chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) political party, speaking to the media after a hearing over the Panama Papers in Islamabad on November 3, 2016. - Accusations of military interference, encroaching extremism and a series of deadly attacks have cast an alarming shadow over Pakistan's hopes for a rare democratic transition of power in next week's election. (Photos by AFP) (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM,MAX NASH,ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: In a twisted turn of events, a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MP claimed that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) approached her with a proposition to keep Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) out of office, “especially in Punjab”.

The PPP — which, with its 56 lawmakers, is the second-largest party in the coalition ruling in the Centre — was pivotal in the tabling, and subsequent success, of the vote of no-confidence in then-prime minister Imran Khan.

Following Khan’s ouster and the formation of the government by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) component parties, the PPP initially refused to sit in the cabinet and instead demanded constitutional offices like the Senate chairman and National Assembly speaker, but later changed its mind and took a lion’s share of portfolios, including the speaker office.

It also helped PML-N in getting its vice president Hamza Shehbaz elected chief minister of Punjab in a contentious election.

Following the events, Syed Talat Hussain, a journalist, claimed that shortly before the voting on the no-confidence motion, Khan had approached PPP through business tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain, requesting it to not support the vote but the party refused.

Refuting the statement on the journalist’s political chat show, Shandana Gulzar Khan said it was in fact PPP which sought PTI’s help.

“I want to put this on the record […] you’ve your sources [and] I have mine […] I was approached on behalf of Peoples Party […] by certain quarters […] suggesting that PTI will only succeed if the PPP throws its weight behind the PTI,” she said.

“So [Imran] Khan must put his ego aside [sic] and work with the Peoples Party.”

A gobsmacked Hussain asked if the MP was speaking in the context of the trust vote or the present scenario. “Both,” Gulzar responded.

“These people [PPP] don’t want PML-N in power, especially in Punjab,” she said before adding that PPP’s wheeling and dealing with the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) in the run-up to the trust vote was part of the plan to target PML-N.

“I still have the text messages, received on April 9, saved in my phone and I can share those with you.”

Monitoring Report

