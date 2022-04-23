NATIONAL

Karachi police seek technical assistance from intelligence agencies to recover kidnapped girl

By Staff Report

Police investigators probing the kidnapping of a teenage girl from Karachi’s Al Falah area have sought technical assistance from intelligence agencies for her recovery, it emerged on Saturday.

“We are focusing technically to solve the kidnapping case of the 14-year old girl, Dua Zehra,” observed South Senior Superintendent of Police Zubair Nazeer Shaikh.

The senior officer, who is tasked by the police authorities to investigate the case, said that the police have sought assistance from intelligence agencies and will utilise their tech expertise to solve the case.

He added the police are also conducting surveys and have interrogated several persons of interest with criminal record or who were sexual offenders in the past.

Separately, the FIA’s CCW head Imran Riaz said that their four-member team, including a forensic expert, technical analyst, female investigation officer and female psychologist visited the house of Dua Zehra Kazmi. He added that the FIA made “emergency contact with Google, Samsung and [an] online gaming platform”.

 

Haleem Adil Sheikh criticises police performance

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh alleged that the police were not taking the Dua Zehra case seriously.

“The police’s lack of seriousness in the case is a matter of concern,” said the PTI leader, accusing the authorities of “misleading” the girl’s parents.

Sheikh said the police and the provincial government appeared to have failed to recover the girl. The police, instead of performing their duty, were allegedly involved in the “character assassination” of the girl, he added.

The PTI leader advised PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to focus on Sindh instead of taking foreign trips.

Staff Report

