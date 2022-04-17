NATIONAL

Shahzad, Khusro travel abroad

By Monitoring Report
In this photograph taken on April 26, 2018, Pakistani airport staff walk through security at the new Islamabad International Airport ahead of its official opening on the outskirts of Islamabad. Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has officially openend Islamabad's new international airport. / AFP PHOTO / AAMIR QURESHI

ISLAMABAD: Shahzad Akbar and Khusro Bakhtiar, former aides to then-prime minister Imran Khan, flew abroad after their names were removed from the Exit Control List (ECL).

People familiar with the development said both Akbar and Bakhtiar flew from Islamabad airport to Dubai.

They added that Akbar boarded an Emirates flight at 3:10 am on Sunday.

It is pertinent to mention here that Akbar and another former adviser to prime minister Shahbaz Gill had moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the removal of their names from the no-fly list.

The court had ordered to remove the names of both of them from the list forthwith.

Monitoring Report

