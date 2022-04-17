Shahzad, Khusro travel abroad

ISLAMABAD: Shahzad Akbar and Khusro Bakhtiar, former aides to then-prime minister Imran Khan, flew abroad after their names were removed from the Exit Control List (ECL).

People familiar with the development said both Akbar and Bakhtiar flew from Islamabad airport to Dubai.

They added that Akbar boarded an Emirates flight at 3:10 am on Sunday.

It is pertinent to mention here that Akbar and another former adviser to prime minister Shahbaz Gill had moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the removal of their names from the no-fly list.

The court had ordered to remove the names of both of them from the list forthwith.