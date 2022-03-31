Sports

Man Utd to play Palace in Melbourne as Premier League resumes tours

By AFP
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: The Premier League logo is displayed on an LED screen prior to the Premier League match between Leicester City and Sheffield United at The King Power Stadium on March 14, 2021 in Leicester, United Kingdom. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

LONDON: Manchester United will play Crystal Palace at Melbourne Cricket Ground in July, organisers said Thursday, as Premier League teams resume pre-season tours which stopped when Covid hit.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his United team-mates are set to meet A-League club Melbourne Victory on July 15 and Palace four days later at the 100,000-capacity MCG, with bumper crowds expected.

“It has been two years since the club has been able to travel on an international pre-season tour so we can’t wait to get going and reconnect with our fans in Australasia,” said United chief operating officer Collette Roche.

“Our matches in Melbourne will be a wonderful opportunity for international fans to see their favourite players up-close in an exciting schedule of games.”

United are expected to confirm later Thursday that they will also play Liverpool at Bangkok’s 51,000-capacity Rajamangala National Stadium on July 12, in a clash dubbed the “Red War” by Thai media and fans.

When Liverpool played Victory at the MCG in 2013, 95,000 fans streamed through the turnstiles and organisers are tipping similar crowds when United visit Melbourne for the first time since 1999.

“It’s a great opportunity to showcase our club, Melbourne Victory, to the world and a chance for our members and fans to see a special organisation and a club with such a big history,” said Victory coach Tony Popovic.

The tour will come after a miserable season for United, who will likely have a new manager in charge by then following the interim appointment of Ralf Rangnick.

Reports say that United have held talks with Ajax coach Erik ten Hag, with Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino and Spain’s Luis Enrique also reportedly in the frame.

Previous articleEpaper – March 31-2022 LHR
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli as fastest Asian to score 4000 runs

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has surpassed India's Virat Kohli to become the fastest Asian batter to score 4000 ODI runs. The 27-year-old batter achieved the...
Read more
Sports

Disappointment as Egypt lose WC shot

Heads in Cairo hung heavy as the Pharaohs lost their place in the Qatar World Cup to the Senegalese Lions of Teranga after a...
Read more
Sports

‘Babar Azam has got a good tempo for ODI cricket’, says Adam Zampa

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa on Tuesday said that the wicket of Babar Azam is always a huge wicket and added that the Pakistan skipper...
Read more
Sports

Portugal and Poland grab World Cup finals spots

PARIS: Portugal beat North Macedonia 2-0 and Poland saw off Sweden by the same score in play-off finals on Tuesday to book their places...
Read more
Sports

Injured Marsh ruled out of limited-overs series in Pakistan

LAHORE: Allrounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of Australia’s remaining limited-overs cricket matches in Pakistan because of a hip injury. Marsh will join Delhi...
Read more
Sports

Peru book World Cup play-off spot as Colombia, Chile miss out

DUBAI: Peru booked a World Cup play-off spot against either Australia or the United Arab Emirates with a 2-0 victory over Paraguay on Tuesday,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

State officials issuing such threats to diplomats is completely unheard of:...

After Prime Minister Imran Khan said that a Pakistani envoy posted in a foreign country wrote the memo that he flashed on March 27...

Reko Diq: the way forward

A mutual voice of Muslim Ummah

The requirements of military diplomacy between Bangladesh and Myanmar

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.