‘Batman’ swings high, again topping N.America box office

NEW YORK: “The Batman” continued swinging from the rooftops this weekend, taking in an estimated box-office-leading $36.8 million in North American theatres while performing strongly overseas, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

TOP 5 DOMESTIC BOX OFFICE 1. THE BATMAN ($36M)

2. JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 ($17M)

3. UNCHARTED ($8M)

4. X ($4.4M)

5. DOG ($4M) — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) March 20, 2022

The dark and gritty superhero film from Warner Bros., starring Robert Pattinson in the title role, has passed the $300 million mark domestically in just three weeks, while nearly doubling that figure overseas, with $598 million.