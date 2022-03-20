Pakistan’s internal political turmoil not to be allowed to affect OIC moot: opposition

ISLAMABAD: Hours after the opposition issued a threatening message to federal government to disrupting the upcoming meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers being held in federal capital if no trust vote is delaying, the joint opposition took a U-turn on its decision and welcomed the OIC moot.

The PML-N issued a joint statement of the united opposition on social media late Saturday night, stating that the arrival of foreign ministers, delegates and other dignitaries of the Islamic world on the occasion of the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers was warmly welcomed in Pakistan.

It said that Pakistan’s internal political situation and political turmoil would not be allowed to affect the OIC in any way.

“The arrival of the distinguished guests is a source of joy and pride for us. We appreciate their spirit and determination to consider the important issues facing the Islamic world including Afghanistan, Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine in the moot being held on March 22 and 23, 2022. We look forward to welcoming them,” the statement said.

It also said that the United Opposition, representing the people of Pakistan, assures the OIC guests that the whole of Pakistan would welcome them on their arrival.

“During their presence in Islamabad, they will ensure their role in creating a conducive atmosphere in accordance with the traditional spirit of hospitality, respect and traditions”.

The statement also said that the opposition would do their utmost to create an atmosphere in which the distinguished guests could carry out their duties with full attention, dedication and determination.

The United Opposition statement said that in order to welcome and honor the distinguished guests of the OIC, the United Opposition changed the dates of its Long March and instructed its workers not to come to Islamabad before March 25.

“We hope that the stay of esteemed guests in Islamabad will be pleasant and they will return home with good memories,” the statement added.