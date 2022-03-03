World

Kim Kardashian divorce from Kanye West finalised

By AFP
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 01: Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West leave K.West's Sunday Service At Theatre Des Bouffes Du Nord - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 01, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

LOS ANGELES: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian officially became single again on Wednesday after a Los Angeles judge finalised her divorce from rapper Ye whom she married in 2014.

Kardashian appeared before the court virtually but Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was represented only by his lawyer, who brought no objection to the end of the marriage.

Ye had publicly fought the separation, including with social media posts imploring Kardashian to reconcile.

Kardashian filed for divorce last year after months of press reports about marital strife and as Ye battled with mental health issues.

“I very much desire to be divorced,” Kardashian wrote in a declaration filed to the court last week.

“I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so,” added the 41-year-old megastar.

“I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”

The couple have four children: eight-year-old daughter North; son Saint, six; daughter Chicago, four; and two-year-old son Psalm.

The pair, who began dating in 2012 and married in a lavish ceremony in Italy two years later, rapidly became one of the world’s most instantly recognisable couples.

But their union ran into trouble with reports of bizarre outbursts from Ye, 44, who suffers from bipolar disorder.

Previous articleUS Senate confirms Donald Blome as Pakistan ambassador
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Has India abandoned its spy Kulbhushan Jadhav?

ISLAMABAD: Six years since its senior-most serving officer was captured in Pakistan on espionage charges, India looks to either have dumped Naval Officer Kulbhushan...
Read more
World

WB announces over $1bn in aid for Afghanistan

WASHINGTON: The World Bank has announced more than $1 billion in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, stating the money will go to UN agencies and...
Read more
World

Western energy, tech, shipping companies exit Russia

MOSCOW: The list of major western companies turning their backs on Russia is growing in the fallout over the country's military offensive in Ukraine. List...
Read more
World

Pressure grows in India to condemn old friend Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

India's opposition on Wednesday stepped up pressure on the government to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a day after an Indian student died...
Read more
World

Russia says ready to continue talks as its forces land in Ukraine’s second-biggest city

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that a Russian delegation was ready to continue peace talks with Ukraine as Moscow's invasion of the pro-Western country...
Read more
World

Oil surges past $110, global stocks slide on further deepening of Russia-Ukraine crisis

Crude oil surged past $110 a barrel Wednesday and stock markets sank with investors growing increasingly fearful about the Ukraine war's impact on global...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.