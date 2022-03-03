World

Collective of US states investigate TikTok’s impact on children

By AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: A consortium of US states announced on Wednesday a joint investigation into TikTok’s possible harms to young users of the platform, which has boomed in popularity especially among children.

Officials across the United States have launched their own probes and lawsuits against Big Tech giants as the national government has failed to pass new regulations due in part to partisan gridlock.

The consortium of eight states will look into the harms TikTok can cause to its young users and what the company knew about those possible harms, said a statement from California attorney general Rob Bonta.

Leading the investigation is a coalition of attorneys general from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont.

The investigation focuses, among other things, on TikTok’s techniques to boost young user engagement, including efforts to increase the frequency and duration of children’s use.

“We don’t know what social media companies knew about these harms and when,” Bonta said in a statement.

“Our nationwide investigation will allow us to get much-needed answers and determine if TikTok is violating the law in promoting its platform to young Californians,” he added.

TikTok’s short-form videos have boomed in popularity with the youngest users, prompting growing concern from parents over the potential their children could develop unhealthy use habits or be exposed to harmful content.

Series of probes and lawsuits

The platform welcomed the investigation as a chance to be provide information on its efforts to protect users.

“We care deeply about building an experience that helps to protect and support the well-being of our community,” TikTok’s statement said.

“We look forward to providing information on the many safety and privacy protections we have for teens,” it added.

Social media’s impact on young users came under renewed scrutiny last year when Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen leaked a trove of internal company documents raising questions over whether it had prioritized growth over users’ safety.

The documents were given to lawmakers, a consortium of journalists and US regulators by Haugen, who has become a figurehead of criticism of the leading social media platform.

While the rush of media attention on the issue and hearings before US lawmakers, no new rules have drawn close to being enacted on the national level.

States have instead proceeded with their own efforts to look into Big Tech companies, but also lawsuits seeking to force the firms to make changes on matters such as privacy protection.

For example, a consortium of US states announced a joint probe in November of Instagram’s parent company Meta for promoting the app to children despite allegedly knowing its potential for harm.

The consortium of attorneys general — states’ top law enforcers and legal advisors — included some of the same states as Wednesday’s probe like California, Florida.

Instagram sparked fierce criticism for its plans to make a version of the photo-sharing app for younger users, but later halted development.

Previous articleAustralia suffer Covid blow on eve of Women’s World Cup
Next articleUkraine: Pakistan embassy rescues India students after staff flees office
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Headlines

Trump engaged in ‘criminal conspiracy’ to block transfer of power: US panel

WASHINGTON: The congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol on Wednesday said former President Donald Trump may have engaged...
Read more
World

Kim Kardashian divorce from Kanye West finalised

LOS ANGELES: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian officially became single again on Wednesday after a Los Angeles judge finalised her divorce from rapper Ye...
Read more
NATIONAL

Has India abandoned its spy Kulbhushan Jadhav?

ISLAMABAD: Six years since its senior-most serving officer was captured in Pakistan on espionage charges, India looks to either have dumped Naval Officer Kulbhushan...
Read more
World

WB announces over $1bn in aid for Afghanistan

WASHINGTON: The World Bank has announced more than $1 billion in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, stating the money will go to UN agencies and...
Read more
World

Western energy, tech, shipping companies exit Russia

MOSCOW: The list of major western companies turning their backs on Russia is growing in the fallout over the country's military offensive in Ukraine. List...
Read more
World

Pressure grows in India to condemn old friend Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

India's opposition on Wednesday stepped up pressure on the government to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a day after an Indian student died...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan abstains from UN vote to condemn Russia over Ukraine violence

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan abstained on Wednesday in a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) vote deploring Russia’s “aggression against Ukraine” and demanding that Moscow stop...

Interior ministry gets notice on refusal to allow Czech model to leave

Qureshi, EU foreign policy tsar discuss Ukraine, Pakistan’s position on crisis

Trump engaged in ‘criminal conspiracy’ to block transfer of power: US panel

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.