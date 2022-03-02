German consul general celebrates Baloch Culture Day

German Consul General Holger Ziegeler and his wife put on beautiful Baloch attire to celebrate Baloch Culture Day with the people of Balochistan on Wednesday.

The German Consulate General in Karachi released a video on the occasion that showed a proper celebration was held there to mark the day.

The video showed the couple interacting with two employees of the Consulate of Balochi descent.

The employees and the couple exchange thanks and say “Germany-Pakistan dosti zindabad [long live German-Pakistan friendship]”.

In a statement issued by the German Consulate General, Ziegeler said that the cultural exchanges and dialogues are an integral part of international relations in the modern world.

“Cultural exchange is an important part of life in Germany. It is a great way to incorporate people in a positive way,” he said.

The statement further quoted Ziegeler as saying that in order to appreciate the cultural diversity, one has to experience the elements of culture, for example food, music, dance, art and clothing, so that the sophistication and philosophy behind different cultures can be understood.