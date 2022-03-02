NATIONAL

German consul general celebrates Baloch Culture Day

By News Desk

German Consul General Holger Ziegeler and his wife put on beautiful Baloch attire to celebrate Baloch Culture Day with the people of Balochistan on Wednesday.

The German Consulate General in Karachi released a video on the occasion that showed a proper celebration was held there to mark the day.

The video showed the couple interacting with two employees of the Consulate of Balochi descent.

The employees and the couple exchange thanks and say “Germany-Pakistan dosti zindabad [long live German-Pakistan friendship]”.

In a statement issued by the German Consulate General, Ziegeler said that the cultural exchanges and dialogues are an integral part of international relations in the modern world.

“Cultural exchange is an important part of life in Germany. It is a great way to incorporate people in a positive way,” he said.

The statement further quoted Ziegeler as saying that in order to appreciate the cultural diversity, one has to experience the elements of culture, for example food, music, dance, art and clothing, so that the sophistication and philosophy behind different cultures can be understood.

Previous articlePakistan horticulture exports hit by Russia-Ukraine war
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan horticulture exports hit by Russia-Ukraine war

ISLAMABAD: As the financial sanctions imposed following the Russian- Ukraine war have started affecting the global economy, Pakistan’s exports are also going to face...
Read more
NATIONAL

Industrial package to bring undocumented money into system: Bakhtiar

ISLAMABAD: The industrial promotion packages would generate jobs, broaden the tax net and promote industrial development that would ultimately help overall economic growth on...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTA to help enhance Pak-Uzbek trade: Dawood

ISLAMABAD: There is a huge potential for trade growth between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in various sectors once the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) is finalised. Adviser...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal says he will fulfil Benazir Bhutto’s promises

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that he would fulfil the promises which his late mother Benazir Bhutto made during...
Read more
NATIONAL

Goods exports grow fastest-ever on monthly basis in Feb: Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports of goods witnessed the fastest-ever growth on a monthly basis in February 2022. Adviser to the PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul...
Read more
NATIONAL

SBP issues QR code standards to accelerate digital retail payments

KARACHI: In a move towards digitalisation of financial products and services and to accelerate the digitisation of retail payments, the State Bank of Pakistan...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Bilawal says he will fulfil Benazir Bhutto’s promises

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that he would fulfil the promises which his late mother Benazir Bhutto made during...

Goods exports grow fastest-ever on monthly basis in Feb: Dawood

SBP issues QR code standards to accelerate digital retail payments

Reactivation of dysfunctional Pak, Afghan border crossings to help promote connectivity, trade; says PM’s aide

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.