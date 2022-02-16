NATIONAL

LHC to take action over expired stents

By News Desk

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday ordered the concerned authorities to initiate action against those allegedly involved in the expired cardiac stent scandal at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

Justice Shahid Waheed directed the FIA and CCPO Lahore to submit a compliance report of this order by March 21 elaborating what action has been taken against the responsible.

As proceedings commenced Justice Waheed asked the healthcare commission’s representative about what measures had been taken against those involved in this scandal.

At which he replied that an inquiry was being conducted against relevant doctors and staff members. He further added that the charge will be framed within two or three days of the inquiry.

The healthcare commission’s counsel argued that the court had barred their proceedings against the doctors owing to the pending matter before the LHC.

