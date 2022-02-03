Sports

Figure skating: Germany’s Seegert out of teams event with Covid-19

By Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Figure Skating - ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Tondiraba Ice Hall, Tallinn, Estonia - January 12, 2022 Germany's Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nolan Seegert in action during the pairs short program REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

BEIJING: Germany will compete without their figure skating pairs in the team event at the Olympics after Nolan Seegert tested positive for Covid-19 a second time and was isolating in a hotel, the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) said on Thursday.

Seegert was on the roster with partner Minerva Fabienne Hase for the team competition starting at the Beijing Games on Friday.

“Team Germany will compete in the team event but without the pair,” the DOSB said in an email to Reuters. “This way, the other team members will test the ice in a competition and will get some experience before their individual events.”

Hase trained alone at a practice facility in Beijing on Thursday. She said they would have to wait and see whether they could take part in the pairs event starting on February 18.

“Nolan is so far symptom-free,” Hase told reporters after her training session. “Of course, it was a shock for me as well. We were careful. I struggle a bit right now. I will try to get back on track in the next few days.”

The pair ranked third in the 2019/20 Grand Prix and fifth in the European Championships in 2020.

A number of athletes have been ruled out of the Feb. 4-20 Games after testing positive on arrival at the airport, while others who are asymptomatic are isolating.

Italian pair Rebecca Ghilardi and Filippo Ambrosini said they were sad to see competitors affected by the virus and were taking measures to prevent a similar ordeal from happening to them.

“It’s a hard situation,” Ghilardi said. “You try to be safe as much as you can. Since Christmas, we are in our bubble.”

Previous articleArmenia, Turkey resume first flights in two years
Next articleVideo of Nawaz visiting faraway UK business ‘four-five months old’: son
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Nadal says 21 Grand Slams not enough in all-time record race

SYDNEY: Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal said he would love to finish his career with more Grand Slam titles than rivals Roger Federer and...
Read more
Sports

Pakistani squad leaves for China to participate in Beijing Winter Olympics

ISLAMABAD: A five-member Pakistan squad has left for China to feature in the Beijing 2020 Winter Olympics to be held on February 4. The party...
Read more
Sports

PSL vs IPL: Former England captain Michael Vaughan makes a comparison

Michael Vaughan, the former captain of the England cricket team, is all praises for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), calling it one of the...
Read more
Sports

Change in Pakistan cricket team’s attitude didn’t come overnight: Shaheen Afridi

KARACHI: Following a remarkable show in 2021, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is hopeful of consistency in Pakistan team’s performance during the year 2022. Speaking...
Read more
Sports

PSL 2022: Six English players arrive in Karachi

Six more English cricketers reached Karachi on Wednesday to participate in the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). England T20 squad members...
Read more
Sports

Man United’s Greenwood released on bail after arrest

LONDON: Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been released on bail pending further investigations, police said on Wednesday after the 20-year-old player was arrested...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Airport security foils attempt to launder money to Dubai

LAHORE: The Airports Security Force (ASF) thwarted an attempt to launder money at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, arresting three passengers. The three Dubai-bound...

Imran commends army for fending off border town attacks

Video of Nawaz visiting faraway UK business ‘four-five months old’: son

Figure skating: Germany’s Seegert out of teams event with Covid-19

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.