Opinion

Separate quota for FATA

By Editor's Mail
0
0

I want to draw the attention of the concerned quarters regarding the resentment and despondency among the tribal youth in the wake of the abolishment of the separate quota in services and admissions in professional colleges, in the wake of the merger of FATA with KPK. Ironically, FATA was merged with KPK without getting the consent and approval of the majority of the populace. It is pertinent to mention that the tribal areas had willingly joined Pakistan on the eve of partition and guarded the Western frontiers of the country since then.

However, the traumatic developments of 9/11 had utterly transformed these areas and made them a battleground causing immense physical and material damages. Unfortunately, the military and the political leadership instead of giving FATA a separate province took the wrong decision in 2018 by merging it with KPK — a province already confronted with myriad administrative and financial issues. Though a lot of promises had been made at the time of the merger, they proved to be hollow slogans. The tribal youth who were deceived in the name of change got a rude shock when the doors of employment in federal jobs and admission in professional colleges were slammed by revoking the separate quota as enshrined in the 1973 Constitution. It is requested that the 4% quota for the tribal districts should be restored in federal jobs and 30% quota be reserved in the provincial services on the line of the Sindh urban-rural quota system.

- Advertisement -

PARKHA KHAN

Islamabad

Previous articlePDM vows to take out ‘anti-inflation’ march on Pakistan Day
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

History of religion

In stark contrast to the narrative that has been fashionable for a long time now, the view of the history of religion set forth...
Read more
Comment

A war that might end all wars

The end of a war does not determine who is right but only who is left. I am not going to talk about conventional...
Read more
Comment

Uniformity of education in Pakistan

Socrates said that education is the kindling of a flame, not the filling of a vessel. Education is the process to facilitate learning to...
Read more
Letters

Educational dilemma 

Repeated crammed lectures that are delivered religiously at educational institutions have become a tradition in Pakistan. It takes less than a year for a...
Read more
Letters

Thalassemia in Pakistan 

Thalassemia is a major genetic disease spread all over the world especially in Pakistan. There are two main types of thalassemia disease which are...
Read more
Letters

Tips to invest in property

We all know the simplest way a person can invest in real estate is by buying a rental property and getting monthly payments in...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Karachi’s ex-commissioner nabbed, gold bricks, currency recovered

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday arrested Korangi's former municipal commissioner Masroor Memon after recovering gold bricks from his house. NAB Rawalpindi launched a...

Noor murder case: Islamabad police reveals Zahir’s shirt was stained with victim’s blood

LHC terms Ravi Urban Development Authority ‘unconstitutional’

Pakistan’s CPI ranking dropped due to weak rule of law, state capture: Fawad

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.