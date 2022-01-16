NATIONAL

Four PML-N leaders “hell-bent on removing Nawaz Sharif” from the party: Fawad

By News Desk

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday has claimed that four PML-N leaders are “hell-bent on removing Nawaz Sharif’ from the party.

Addressing a gathering in Lahore, Fawad said that there is a “rat race going on among senior PML-N members as to who would lead the party next,” adding that, “four top-most party leaders want to remove PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in a bid to take over the party’s leadership.”

The federal minister even claimed that the four members he was referring to “even went out to meet someone and confessed that since Nawaz had treated the country in a bad manner, they should instead be given a chance to lead the party.”

Speaking about the “lack of coordination and trust” among Opposition parties, Fawad said that there is “so much mistrust among the three Opposition parties — PML-N, PPP, and JUI — that they don’t even blink an eye lest the other one should strike a deal.”

The minister further said that Nawaz, who is currently living on the most expensive property in London, is directly responsible for the ongoing inflation in the country as he was the former premier of Pakistan.

Previous articleFederal govt urges Sindh to adopt national health card program
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Federal govt urges Sindh to adopt national health card program

LAHORE: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has urged the Sindh government to adopt Prime Minister Imran Khan's National Health Card programme for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan records over 4000 Covid cases for consecutive 2nd day with 7.4pc positivity rate

ISLAMABAD: The country recorded more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases for a second consecutive day, with Covid-19 positivity ratio in Karachi surging to around...
Read more
NATIONAL

People want to get rid of PM at the earliest: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that the countrymen are fed up of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Omicron: Karachi witnessing alarming surge in Covid-19 cases

KARACHI: Karachi is witnessing a alarming surge in coronavirus cases during the fifth Covid-19 wave fueled by Omicron variant with positivity rate exceeds 39 per...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI leaders beaming since PM-COAS meeting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders look confident and beaming following a brief one-on-one meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff...
Read more
NATIONAL

Inordinate delay in activation of child protection center Sahiwal exposes tall claims

Lahore: Besides tall claims of protection of children, the Punjab government could not activate the Child Protection Center in Sahiwal despite spending millions of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

China stresses unity, independence, common development in Middle East

China stands ready to work with Middle East countries to achieve common, transformational and green development based on deepening cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic,...

Omicron: Karachi witnessing alarming surge in Covid-19 cases

Australian bowlers destroy England again to win Ashes 4-0

PTI leaders beaming since PM-COAS meeting

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.