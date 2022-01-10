China voices firm support to Kazakhstan for ‘quelling the violence’

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday delivered firm support to Kazakhstan for “maintaining stability and quelling the violence” as the Central Asian country has been witnessing a wave of extreme demonstrations since January 2.

Wang made the remarks during a phone conversation with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi, three days after Chinese President Xi Jinping praised Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his “decisive and strong initiative” against the unrest in a verbal message.

The disturbance, triggered by a sudden rise in fuel prices, has turned into the worst unrest that Kazakhstan has seen in its 30 years of independence.

China stands ready to work with Kazakhstan to implement the important political consensuses reached by the two heads of state, and do its best to provide necessary support and assistance to Kazakhstan, Wang said.

On the occasion of the national day of mourning in Kazakhstan, Wang said that China would like to pay tribute to the front-line law enforcement personnel who died in the fight against violence and terrorism in Kazakhstan, and express condolences and sympathy to the innocent dead and injured.

At this moment, the Chinese government and people stand firmly together with the Kazakh government and people, Wang stressed.