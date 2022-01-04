PTI, PML-Q decide to jointly contest Punjab LG polls

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Monday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to discuss current political scenario, upcoming local government elections and public welfare projects in the province.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi was also present during the meeting.

Both the leaders decided that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) will jointly contest the upcoming local government elections.

They also agreed to further strengthen the working relationship between the two political parties.

Pervaiz Elahi said that consultations to field joint candidates in the upcoming LG polls will continue, adding that PML-Q is working sincerely with its coalition partner PTI to provide relief to the masses.

Buzdar said the PTI has an excellent working relationship with PML-Q in Punjab and consultations with PML-Q would continue on all important matters.

He said the PTI-led government has undertaken unprecedented public-welfare projects in the country, adding that the government has provided relief to the public in the shortest possible time.

Buzdar added the opposition does not have any narrative nor strategy to serve the masses.