National Health Card counters in Punjab hospitals become functional

LAHORE: National Health Card Counters at Punjab hospitals have started to function to help facilitate the needy with free medical treatment.

The National Health Card Counter at Lahore General

Hospital has become functional and regular work has been started for the provision of this facility to the patients.

This step will play a vital role in shaping the society of Pakistan like developed countries and health insurance will bring significant changes in the health sector.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College (PGMI/AMC), Prof. Dr. Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar excessed these views while speaking at a cake-cutting ceremony in celebration of the free provision of health facilities to the patients.

MS Dr. Amir Ghafoor Mufti, Dr. Riaz Hafeez, Dr. Rashid Arshad, Dr. Abdul Aziz and others were also present. Dr. Amir Ghafoor Mufti said that the staff has been deputed for the information about health card at the respective counters.

Talking to media on the occasion, Prof. Al-freed Zafar said that the provision of Health Card facility for the people of Pakistan by the PM Imran Khan and CM Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar is a great revolutionary step in the history of the country which is unprecedented in the last 74 years. He added that the deadly and expensive treatment facility like cancer would also be available on the Health Card.

Principal PGMI said that the Health Card holders will be able to get treatment from public and private hospitals of their choice. He added that every patient coming to the hospital is important to us because human life is equally precious and providing medical treatment to all patients is the hallmark of the medical profession.

He appealed to doctors, nurses and paramedics to treat patients other than Health Card holders with a smile on their faces. An SMS service should also be launched to raise awareness so that low income and middle class people can get rid of the disease by getting timely treatment, Prof. Al-freed concluded.