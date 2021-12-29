NATIONAL

Meth seized from UAE-bound traveler

By Staff Report
In this photograph taken on April 26, 2018, Pakistani airport staff walk through security at the new Islamabad International Airport ahead of its official opening on the outskirts of Islamabad. Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has officially openend Islamabad's new international airport. / AFP PHOTO / AAMIR QURESHI

ISLAMABAD: Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel deployed at Islamabad International Airport foiled on Wednesday an attempt to smuggle abroad drugs worth Rs40 million.

According to a spokesperson, during the search, the personnel seized 3.5 kilograms of ice heroin from hidden parts of the luggage of an Abu Dhabi-bound passenger, later identified as Noor Maal.

The arrested accused smuggler with seized heroin was handed over to Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation.

Also called Methamphetamine, it is a potent central nervous system (CNS) stimulant that is mainly used as a recreational drug and less commonly as a second-line treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and obesity.

