Meth seized from UAE-bound traveler

ISLAMABAD: Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel deployed at Islamabad International Airport foiled on Wednesday an attempt to smuggle abroad drugs worth Rs40 million.

According to a spokesperson, during the search, the personnel seized 3.5 kilograms of ice heroin from hidden parts of the luggage of an Abu Dhabi-bound passenger, later identified as Noor Maal.

The arrested accused smuggler with seized heroin was handed over to Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation.

Also called Methamphetamine, it is a potent central nervous system (CNS) stimulant that is mainly used as a recreational drug and less commonly as a second-line treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and obesity.