Punjab govt makes EVMs mandatory for upcoming local govt elections

The government of Pakistan has decided to make electronic voting machines (EVMs) compulsory for the upcoming local government polls, across the province.

CM Usman Buzdar has given approval to make amendments to the Local Bodies Act so that EVMs can be made compulsory for voting in the local bodies elections.

CM Buzdar stated that the parliament had passed a law regarding the EVMs and now the Punjab government will ensure voting through the machines as well.

According to the new ordinance, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is bound to include EVMs in the elections.

As per sources, after amendments by the Punjab government, there could be a delay in the local government elections as it wouldn’t be possible for the ECP to conduct elections in March next year.

Earlier, on Saturday, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar paved the way for local government elections on a party basis by approving the Punjab Local Government Act 2021.

The SC had declared Section 3 of the Local Government Act unconstitutional and annulled the Punjab government move to dissolve the local bodies prematurely.

The local bodies were restored by the Punjab government on the orders of the Supreme Court after a 25-month long suspension.