There was a time when Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television were considered as institutions, where besides other official responsibilities, language proficiency was another important domain. Lexicographers and linguistic experts were hired for the training of newcomers and staffers. The same pattern was followed in the newspapers.

The silver screen was another medium where efforts continued to teach people by using the correct language. As a result of that, both listeners and viewers while enjoying the high standard of language, also started understanding how the correct language can be spoken. Those people who are now in their 40s, still remember the quality language, having idioms and couplets by the actors like Begum Khursheed Mirza, Arsh e Munir, Mahmood Ali, Subhani Bayunis etc. Those days are gone now, and it seems difficult, if not impossible to restore the language in its true shape. In the fast-changing scenario, probably neither we have time, nor need to take care of the language.

Most of the people think It is quite enough the language is being spoken, but how, it is not their headache. Nowadays, it seems the language itself is the biggest victim of the era. There is no invasion of our language from outsiders. Instead of that, we the insiders, are the real culprits against our language. No one has the time to ponder why the language is being victimized by none other than ourselves. True, there should be as easy communication, but in the name of easiness, there should be no murder of language. To preserve our national language is in true shape is our common responsibility and if we do not accomplish the task, history will not forgive us.

DR SYED QAMAR ABBAS

Karachi