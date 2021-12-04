NATIONAL

40 Jamiat students booked over ransacking PU offices

By Staff Report

LAHORE: A first information report (FIR) was registered Saturday against 40 students of the University of the Punjab on charges of ransacking the offices of the vice chancellor, registrar, and public relations officer (PRO).

A spokesperson of the institute said two groups of student unions — Jamaat-i-Islami-affiliated Islami Jamiat-i-Talaba and Punjabi Council — clashed near the main cafeteria Friday afternoon.

As the chaos ensued, members of the Jamiat attacked the staff before breaking into the administrative block.

“They [attackers] were carrying sticks, stones, and glass bottles in their hands,” the registrar said. “They attacked the administration officers, harassed them, and chanted slogans against the university.”

Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan complained the attackers instilled a sense of fear on the campus which is against the law and the sanctity of an educational institution.

“All these men will be expelled and strict action will be taken against them as per the law,” he added.

Zia Khan, a student leader at the canal campus of the university, said the clash began when students of the Jamiat “tore off and burnt” posters of a musical event at the university before replacing them with banners of their religious event.

A statement issued by the Jamiat, however, stated their members were “attacked by members of a nationalist council by sticks after Friday prayers”.

On Saturday, a complaint by the administration named 13 suspects.

The police said they are still in the process of identifying the other suspects. A case under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) has been registered against them.

Staff Report

