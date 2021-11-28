NATIONAL

Mob sets Charsadda police station on fire to get hold of blasphemy suspect

Police had refused to handover blasphemy suspect to mob

By News Desk

CHARSADDA: An angry mob attacked and set on fire a police station in Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday as police refused to handover a man arrested for allegedly desecrating the Holy Quran.

per media reports, the police had arrested a man for allegedly desecrating the Quran and shifted him to the Mandani police station in Charsadda’s Tangi tehsil.

A mob later gathered outside the police station and demanded that officials hand over the man to them. When police refused to honour the demand, the mob got agitated and attacked the police station and set it on fire. The attackers also vandalised the vehicles parked in the police station.

However, the police managed to shift the suspect to a safe location.

Locals said the situation was still tense in the area and the mob had now staged a sit-in at Harichand Road.

According to the witnesses, local religious leaders also reached the site of the sit-in, calling for calm. Police did not confirm any casualties in the violence.

Earlier, Charsadda police spokesperson Shafiullah Jan confirmed that a mob had attacked the police station and that the situation was tense in the area. He added that police were trying to control the situation.

Eyewitnesses said the police had used tear-gas shelling and aerial firing to disperse the mob.

An official said that the police station had been completely destroyed, adding that a number of vehicles and police records had also been lost to the fire.

The mob also attacked and set ablaze a police check post on Harichand Road and also blocked the road for traffic, the police official maintained.

Previous articlePakistan, Turkey agree to enhance bilateral ties, trade
Next articleTwo more African states sign up to China’s Belt & Road Initiative
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

MQM-London workers humiliate Tariq Mir during charity event

LONDON: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) London’s supporters threw ink at Tariq Mir, MQM’s former senior leader and treasury head, during a charity fundraiser...
Read more
NATIONAL

World must focus humanitarian aid in Afghanistan, says Governor Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that if world does not pay attention towards Afghanistan, problems like terrorism and food security will...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh allows booster shots amid omicron concerns

KARACHI: The government of Sindh has allowed the administration of Pfizer booster shot aimed at curtailing the spread of omicron, a new heavily mutated...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, Turkey agree to enhance bilateral ties, trade

ASHGABAT: Pakistan and Turkey on Sunday agreed to enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation at a meeting of President Arif Alvi with Turkish President...
Read more
NATIONAL

President Alvi discusses role of Afghan peace in regional connectivity at ECO summit

President Arif Alvi while addressing the 15th Summit of the Heads of States of the ECO in Turkmenistan has stated that peace in Afghanistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Karachi’s Green Line’s commercial operation to begin on December 25: Asad Umar

Planning Minister Asad Umar has announced on Sunday that the commercial operation of the much delayed Green Line bus project in Karachi will begin...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Mob sets Charsadda police station on fire to get hold of...

CHARSADDA: An angry mob attacked and set on fire a police station in Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday as police refused to...

Pakistan, Turkey agree to enhance bilateral ties, trade

Education investment impact on learning

Sustainable Sukuk: Solving Pakistan’s net-zero equation

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.