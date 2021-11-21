NATIONAL

Screening test for CSS exam to be held in Feb 2022, says Shahzad Arbab

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Establishment, Mohammad Shehzad Arbab has said that the screening test for Central Superior Service (CSS) Competitive Exam 2022 would be held in February next year.
Talking to APP, he said that MCQs (Multiple Choice Questions) based Preliminary Test (MPT) prior to main written examination of CSS was accorded approval by the Federal Cabinet in its last meeting.
The SAPM said the screening test was aimed at filtering the serious candidates for the CSS written exam.
It would prove to be a ‘win-win’ not only for the FPSC, but also for the candidates by saving the time of FPSC, as well as, students.
He said the initiative would reduce the CSS recruitment process from 20 months to 12 months, enabling FPSC to effectively select highly motivated candidates for the main CSS exam.
Shehzad said the screening test before competitive examinations was being practiced all over the world. The test did not take into account domain specific knowledge required to perform in various groups.
He said the matter was earlier considered in Cabinet meeting held on December 10, 2019, wherein the proposal for introduction of screening test prior to written exam was not approved.

Previous articleECC directs health ministry to resubmit case on health levy on tobacco, sugar sweeteners
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

ECC directs health ministry to resubmit case on health levy on tobacco, sugar sweeteners

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has directed the ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination to resubmit a case with regard to...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘People should be helped, not punished’: Could the suicide law be about to change?

It was when the police knocked on Aatifa Farooqui’s* door and threatened to send her to prison that she first realised suicide was illegal...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pak launches ‘Digital Dera’ app to boost digital farming

ISLAMABAD: China's digital farming and smart agriculture practices are going to be a shot in the arm of Pakistan's agriculture growth with inspiration from...
Read more
NATIONAL

Karot hydropower station starts impounding water

ISLAMABAD: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a 3,000-kilometer-long route of infrastructure projects connecting northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and the Gwadar Port...
Read more
NATIONAL

NAB a tool to force people to change political loyalties: Abbasi

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) came under intense fire on Sunday with former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Shahid...
Read more
NATIONAL

Gunmen shoot dead three coal miners in Harnai: official

QUETTA: Gunmen shot and killed three workers at a coal mine in the Harnai district of Balochistan, officials said on Sunday. No one immediately claimed...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Karot hydropower station starts impounding water

ISLAMABAD: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a 3,000-kilometer-long route of infrastructure projects connecting northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and the Gwadar Port...

NAB a tool to force people to change political loyalties: Abbasi

Gunmen shoot dead three coal miners in Harnai: official

Saudi girls ‘dream’ big with launch of soccer league

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.