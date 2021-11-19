NATIONAL

IHC issues show cause notices to former GB CJ and others

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday issued separate show cause notices to Gilgit Baltistan’s (GB) former chief judge Rana Shamim, Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman, Ansar Abbasi and Amir Ghauri in contempt of court case.

According to details, the Islamabad High Court in its show cause notices has directed former GB CJ Rana Shamim, editor-in-chief of the News International Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman, investigation editor Ansar Abbasi and resident editor Amir Ghauri to appear before the court on November 30.

The show cause notices state that the court may impose a criminal offense under section 5 of the Ordinance 2003.

The content of the show cause notice mentioned that Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman holds an important position as the editor-in-chief of The News. A news item with the byline of Ansar Abbasi was published on November 15 with the heading of former CJP ordered not to release Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam before general elections of 2018.

It is further said in the show cause that the content of the alleged affidavit of Justice (R) Rana Muhammad Shamim was published in the news. It is a crime to make a false accusation against any court.

The show cause states that the purpose of the material was to interfere in the appeals pending before the court and to divert justice in Maryam Nawaz’s case. The news writer and Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman did not try to confirm the facts before publishing the news and the version of those who were accused of serious dishonesty was presented in the report.

According to show cause, publishing news without verification is not only a violation of editorial but also journalistic principles and such news is an obstacle to justice.

Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman, Ansar Abbasi, Amir Ghauri, and the former GB CJ have been asked to submit a written reply within seven days in the matter before the court.

