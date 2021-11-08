Sports

Cricket legend Dev says India players put IPL before country

By AFP
MONACO - FEBRUARY 27: Laureus Academy member Kapil Dev is interviewed prior to the Laureus World Sports Awards at the Meridien Beach Plaza on February 27, 2018 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images for Laureus)

NEW DELHI: Indian legend Kapil Dev accused the nation’s cricket players of prioritising the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) over national duty, after the pre-tournament favourites were dumped out of the T20 World Cup.

“When the players prefer to play IPL over playing for the country, what can we say? I believe that every player should feel proud playing for their country,” Dev, who led India to a World Cup victory in 1983, told ABP News.

“I believe that your national team should come first and after that franchise or any other team.”

India on Sunday crashed out of the Twenty20 World Cup after New Zealand beat Afghanistan to book the second semi-final berth from Group 2.

Virat Kohli’s side, who went into the tournament as one of the favourites, thrashed Afghanistan and Scotland but it was too late after losing heavily to arch-rival Pakistan and then to New Zealand.

In the build-up, Indian regrouped just two days after the IPL ended on October 15 in Dubai, adding to the time that the players spent in draining Covid-19 bubble conditions.

“I am not saying don’t play cricket there (for franchises) but it is now BCCI’s responsibility to plan their cricket (schedule) better for the future,” the 62-year-old Dev said of the Indian cricket board.

“What we can learn from this defeat is to not repeat the mistakes that have been made. This is the biggest lesson.”

The Times of India daily said that preparations for the next T20 World Cup, in Australia next year, should begin immediately.

That includes infusing “fresh blood” into the side, such as partnering likely new T20 captain Rohit Sharma with Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top of the batting order and giving chances to Suryakumar Yadav, Harshal Patel and Deepak Chahar, the newspaper said.

The Hindustan Times reported that after their exit was sealed on Sunday, India called off a training session ahead of the final match against Namibia on Monday “as players brooded what might have been”.

“India’s inability to hold their weight in knockout rounds of ICC events has been sticking out like a sore thumb. This time they have also missed the bus to reach the last four,” the newspaper said, bemoaning that India “failed to adapt and tweak their tactics according to the conditions”.

Previous articleTop Afghanistan diplomat to visit Pakistan: report
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Australia to tour Pakistan next year for first time since 1998

ISLAMABAD: Australia will tour Pakistan for the first time in nearly 24 years when it plays three Test matches, three One-Day Internationals and a...
Read more
Sports

Djokovic’s greatness will be recognised eventually, says Medvedev

PARIS: The tide is turning in tennis legend Novak Djokovic's favour in gaining the respect he deserves from followers of the sport but he...
Read more
Sports

Malik has ‘butterflies’ over facing Australia in semis

DUBAI: Veteran batsman Shoaib Malik on Sunday admitted a T20 World Cup semi-final against a formidable Australia will give him "butterflies". Pakistan completed the Super...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan beat Scotland

SHARJAH: Pakistan on Sunday beat Scotland by 72 runs as the Babar Azam-led squad confined the opposing team to 117 runs at the loss...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan good all-round team, Babar Azam a superstar: Australia coach Justin Langer

Australia coach Justin Langer has praised the Pakistan cricket team as they prepare for a potential semi-final showdown with the Green Shirts at the...
Read more
Sports

T20 World Cup: India crash out of tournament as New Zealand defeat Afghanistan by 8 wickets

ABU DHABI: India were effectively pushed out of the T20 World Cup on Sunday as New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets. New Zealand thus...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Dolphin that strayed is moved to sanctuary in Pakistan

KARACHI: An endangered grey dolphin twitches its flippers weakly as it lies in a truck speeding towards a sanctuary in Pakistan, while rescuers sprinkle...

Walton Road in abysmal condition

Christchurch mosques attacker weighing life-term appeal

Malik has ‘butterflies’ over facing Australia in semis

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.