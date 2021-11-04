NATIONAL

Major shake up in Lahore Police over ‘failure’ in handling TLP march

By Staff Report
Police officers are deployed at Lahore airport in Pakistan, Friday, July 13, 2018. Disgraced ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will be whisked away by helicopter to the federal capital of Islamabad when he returns Friday to Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore from London to face a 10-year prison sentence on corruption charges. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

LAHORE: Top police officers of Punjab have been transferred on Thursday for “failing to halt the protest march of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), which left at least seven policemen martyred and scores injured.

The development comes two days after at least 60 police officers deputed on GT Road in Punjab’s Sadhoki to restrain protesters asked Punjab Police Inspector-General Rao Sardar to order an inquiry to ascertain responsibility for the “flawed security plan”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had also expressed annoyance over the failure of the Lahore police to prevent the religious party workers from leaving the provincial capital.

Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmed has reportedly been appointed as new Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

According to the official notifications issued on Thursday as many as 12 senior police officers, who were responsible for chalking out security plan and halting the protest rally of TLP, had been transferred.

DIG operations Lahore Sohail Chaudhry and DIG investigations Shariq Jamal are among the officers who have been transferred and asked to report to the Services and General Administration Department of the Punjab government.

DIG Shahzad Sultan has been posted as DIG investigations. He was serving as DIG headquarters.

CCPO Rawalpindi Ahsan Younis has been posted as DIG operations.

The chief minister office had pointed out the negligence of top brass Lahore police at three points – letting the protesters gather, failure to prevent the rally from leaving Lahore and poor intelligence gathering regarding the protesters’ plan.

The demonstrators had stayed overnight in Lahore before leaving the city but despite having too much time police officials could not come up with a plan that could block the exit points of the city and prevent the workers from beginning their march on Islamabad.

In the recent meeting with the Punjab CM, PM Imran also raised questions over the poor performance of the anti-riot police force despite the government spending billions of rupees on the force.

The provincial government believe that the Lahore police department is primarily responsible for aggravating the crisis which weakened the authorities’ position to deal with the protesters.

Previous articleAUTISM in children
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Strong Pak, Kazakhstan ties need to translate into boosting bilateral trade, says Amb Yerzhan Kistafin

LAHORE: The Kazakh Ambassador to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin said that Kazakhstan and Pakistan have an ideal relationship that could lead to work in new...
Read more
NATIONAL

Marriyum Aurangzeb assures PML-N’s attendance in NSC meeting

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that PML-N did not boycott the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, a day after her explosive...
Read more
NATIONAL

80-year-old man earns PhD degree from Balochistan University

An 80-year-old man from Balochistan has completed his PhD in political science at the University of Balochistan. Haibatullah Halimi, who hails from Mastung, was...
Read more
NATIONAL

Asad Umar reveals 48pc of population in Pakistan is partially vaccinated

National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) head and Planning Minister Asad Umar on Thursday stated that 48% of the population has received at least...
Read more
NATIONAL

Family of man found dead at PPP lawmaker’s farmhouse demands justice

The family of a young man, Nazim Jokhio, who was found dead inside a PPP leader's Malir farmhouse, staged a protest demonstration against his...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sugar price rises to Rs136 per kg

The government's efforts to bring down sugar prices have failed to produce any results so far, as the price of sugar has been jacked...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Strong Pak, Kazakhstan ties need to translate into boosting bilateral trade,...

LAHORE: The Kazakh Ambassador to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin said that Kazakhstan and Pakistan have an ideal relationship that could lead to work in new...

Relief only for the time being?

Our double standards and the brain drain

Who will bear the Financial burden of the Rohingya? 

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]akistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.