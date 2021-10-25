NATIONAL

Ombudsman takes notice of delay in burial of bodies

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj Azam Suleman Khan took notice of the news item aired on a news channel about the delay in the burial of 51 unidentified bodies at Mayo Hospital’s morgue, his office said.

He subpoenaed the primary and secondary healthcare secretary, as well as Lahore deputy inspector general (investigations), and asked them to submit a detailed report about the matter.

He further directed to provide complete data of all the mortuaries in Punjab, along with their capacity, present status and asked them to bury all such dead bodies according to guidelines.

Khan also took notice of the faulty machinery at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and directed its medical superintendent and specialised healthcare secretary and medical education department to get repair the faulty cardiac machinery.

A summary should be sent to the Punjab government for the replacement of angiographic equipment and all other faulty machines for the provision of the best coronary care.

A campaign should also be launched to give awareness to the patients to benefit from such facilities at nearby government hospitals, as well as the PIC, advised the ombudsman.

Staff Report

