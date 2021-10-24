World

Italy man asks police to jail him to escape wife at home

By AFP

ROME: For some people, going to prison can feel like escaping to freedom.

A man under house arrest in Italy showed up at a police barracks asking to be put behind bars because life with his wife at home was unbearable, the police said on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Albanian citizen living in Guidonia Montecelio, outside Rome, “was no longer able to cope with the forced cohabitation with his wife”, Carabinieri police from nearby Tivoli said in a statement.

“Exasperated by the situation, he preferred to escape, spontaneously presenting himself to the Carabinieri to ask to serve his sentence behind bars,” they wrote.

The man had been under house arrest for drug crimes for several months and had a few years left to serve, Captain Francesco Giacomo Ferrante of the Tivoli Carabinieri told AFP.

“He lived at home with his wife and family. It wasn’t going well anymore,” Captain Ferrante said.

“He said, ‘Listen, my domestic life has become hell, I can’t do it anymore, I want to go to jail’.”

The man was promptly arrested for violating his house arrest and judicial authorities ordered his transfer to prison.

Previous articlePakistan look to end India losing streak in T20 World Cup blockbuster
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Uzbek leader expected to secure second term in office

TASHKENT: Uzbekistan votes in a presidential election on Sunday in which incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev faces no genuine opposition and is almost certain to...
Read more
World

Facebook dithered in curbing communal, hate content in India

NEW DELHI: Facebook in India has been selective in curbing hate speech, misinformation and inflammatory posts, particularly anti-Muslim content, according to leaked documents obtained...
Read more
World

Sikhs for Justice releases new map of Khalistan

ISLAMABAD: An organization Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has released a new map of India showing not just Punjab but Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and several...
Read more
World

Erdogan orders expulsion of ten western diplomats

ISTANBUL: In a major policy decision, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he had ordered the foreign ministry to declare 10 ambassadors —...
Read more
World

Data reveals FATF toeing ‘politicised agenda’

ISLAMABAD: Contrary to its claims of acting under no influence, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is exposed to be toeing “politicised” approach particularly...
Read more
World

China passes law to cut homework pressure on students

SHANGAI: China has passed an education law that seeks to cut the "twin pressures" of homework and off-site tutoring in core subjects, the official...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

On UN Day, Pakistan calls for implementation of Kashmir resolutions

ISLAMABAD: As the international community celebrated United Nations Day Sunday, Pakistan reiterated its call for the world to work towards the implementation of UN...

Bajwa lauds UN, recalls Pakistan’s peacekeeping efforts on anniversary

TLP won’t go ahead with Islamabad march, to head home in ‘day or two’: minister

Minorities free to practice religion: top judge

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.