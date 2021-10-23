Sports

Pakistan cricket team will beat India tomorrow, hopes PM Imran

By News Desk

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed the hope that the Pakistan cricket team will beat India in the T20 World Cup clash, scheduled to be held on Sunday.

The statement from the prime minister came as he discussed cricket with his aides. “This team have the talent to defeat India,” he said, adding that “Insha’Allah, Pakistan will definitely beat India tomorrow [Sunday].”

Millions across the globe will watch the encounter as the two arch-rivals play each other in the World Cup fixture.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan team captain Babar Azam announced the 12-member squad for the clash against India.

Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

News Desk

