Gas cylinder explosion kills nine in Punjab

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Nine people were killed and three others injured when the gas cylinder of a passenger van exploded in the Gujranwala district of Punjab late on Sunday night.

The van caught fire following the explosion, killing five people at the spot while four others succumbed to injuries in hospital.

The injured people were also shifted to a hospital where their condition is said to be critical.

Firefighters rushed to the site to douse the fire and recovered the bodies of the dead.

Vehicles in Punjab are allowed to run on gas cylinders, but the poorly maintained old vehicles often pose a danger for the passengers.

Staff Report

