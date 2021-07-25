Chaman border briefly opened to allow stranded migrants to return

PESHAWAR: The security agencies on Sunday reopened a key border crossing with Afghanistan for three hours — from 8:00 am to 11:00 am — to facilitate the stranded people from Pakistan and Afghanistan to return to their respective countries.

Authorities confirmed the crossing was opened only to facilitate stranded people.

The government shut off the border when the Taliban fighters captured Spin Boldak from Afghan government forces on July 14, leaving thousands of people stranded on either side and trade at a standstill.

Following the development, the crossing was partially reopened over the weekend.

“We have decided to let them cross over to Pakistan […] after checking their travel documents, enabling them to join their families on Eid (al-Adha),” the border official said at the time.

The Spin Boldak-Chaman border crossing is an economic lifeline for southern Afghanistan.

The landlocked country depends on the crucial commercial artery to export much of its agricultural produce, such as almonds and dried fruits. It also serves as the entry point for finished goods coming from Pakistan.

Controlling the crossing will likely provide the Taliban with an economic windfall, allowing the insurgents to tax the thousands of vehicles that pass through the frontier daily.