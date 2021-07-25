NATIONAL

Chaman border briefly opened to allow stranded migrants to return

By Staff Report
CHAMAN, PAKISTAN - FEBRUARY 18: Pakistani soldiers patrol at the Chaman border crossing point in the southwestern border town of Chaman, Pakistan on February 18, 2017. Pakistan has closed two of its border crossings to Afghanistan, Torkham in the north and Chaman in the south and demanded Kabul to take action against 76 "terrorists" that are claimed to be hiding in Afghan territories in response to the worst attack on Pakistani soil since 2014. The government of Pakistan took the move following a suicide bombing at a Muslim sufi shrine in the town of Sehwan, in southern Sindh province on Thursday, killing 88 people and wounding hundreds others. (Photo by Naveed Khan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

PESHAWAR: The security agencies on Sunday reopened a key border crossing with Afghanistan for three hours — from 8:00 am to 11:00 am — to facilitate the stranded people from Pakistan and Afghanistan to return to their respective countries.

Authorities confirmed the crossing was opened only to facilitate stranded people.

The government shut off the border when the Taliban fighters captured Spin Boldak from Afghan government forces on July 14, leaving thousands of people stranded on either side and trade at a standstill.

Following the development, the crossing was partially reopened over the weekend.

“We have decided to let them cross over to Pakistan […] after checking their travel documents, enabling them to join their families on Eid (al-Adha),” the border official said at the time.

The Spin Boldak-Chaman border crossing is an economic lifeline for southern Afghanistan.

The landlocked country depends on the crucial commercial artery to export much of its agricultural produce, such as almonds and dried fruits. It also serves as the entry point for finished goods coming from Pakistan.

Controlling the crossing will likely provide the Taliban with an economic windfall, allowing the insurgents to tax the thousands of vehicles that pass through the frontier daily.

Staff Report

