NATIONAL

DG Khan bus crash kills 28, injures 40

By Staff Report

MULTAN: A speeding bus carrying mostly labourers traveling home for the Eidul Adha holidays rammed into a container truck on a busy highway in Dera Ghazi Khan on Monday, killing at least 28 people and injuring 40, police and rescue officials said.

The bus had left Sialkot and was travelling on Taunsa Road; its destination was the city of Dera Ghazi Khan, said senior police officer Hassan Javed. The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, he said.

Rescuers transported the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

According to Sher Khan, who was in charge of the rescue team at the site, some of the injured were in critical condition. He said the passengers were travelling to their home district of Rajanpur to celebrate Eid.

Deadly accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws.

Staff Report

