Top Headlines

Afghan forces retake provincial capital after Taliban incursion: defence ministry

By Reuters

KABUL: Afghan government forces on Thursday wrested back control of a western provincial capital stormed by the Taliban a day earlier and hundreds of fresh troops have been deployed to the region, the defence ministry said.

It said some fighting was continuing on the fringes of Qala-e-Naw, the capital of Badghis province, which borders the central Asian country of Turkmenistan.

Insurgents had on Wednesday seized key government buildings in the city including police headquarters as part of a dramatic Taliban advance unfolding as foreign forces withdraw from Afghanistan after a 20-year-long intervention.

“The city is fully (back) under our control and we are conducting operations against the Taliban on the outskirts of the city,” Defence Ministry spokesman Fawad Aman said.

The ministry said 69 Taliban fighters had been killed in fresh operations on the edge of Qala-e-Naw — the first major provincial capital entered by the Islamist insurgents in their latest offensive.

A large quantity of Taliban arms and ammunition was also seized by government forces, the ministry said on Twitter.

The rest of Badghis province is in Taliban hands. Western security officials say the Taliban have captured more than 100 districts in Afghanistan; the Taliban say they hold over 200 districts in 34 provinces comprising over half the country. Main cities and provincial capitals remain under government control.

The insurgents have been gaining territory for weeks but accelerated their thrust as the United States vacated its main Afghan base, effectively ending an intervention that began with the ousting of the radical Islamist Taliban government in 2001.

Taliban advances have been especially dramatic in northern provinces where they had long been kept at bay. Stop-start peace talks between the government and insurgents remain inconclusive.

Later on Thursday, US President Joe Biden is scheduled to comment on the US withdrawal, which has raised fears of an outbreak of civil war there and drawn criticism.

Previous articleInterior Ministry will register all foreigners residing in Pakistan: Rasheed
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Interior Ministry will register all foreigners residing in Pakistan: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: The government had decided to register all foreign nationals arriving and resising in Pakistan, announced Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Thursday. Through...
Read more
NATIONAL

Green economy roadmap to save future generations from climate threat: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said his government was working on creating an eco-friendly roadmap to help make the transition to a...
Read more
World

Series of attacks target US personnel in Iraq and Syria

BAGHDAD/AMMAN: US diplomats and troops in Iraq and Syria were targeted in three rocket and drone attacks in the past 24 hours, US and...
Read more
World

US considers visas for ‘vulnerable’ Afghan women after military exit

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration is considering offering an expedited visa path for "vulnerable" Afghans including women politicians, journalists, and activists who may become targets...
Read more
NATIONAL

Zahoor Agha appointed new Balochistan governor

More than two months after Prime Minister Imran Khan asked him to step down, Balochistan Governor Justice (r) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has resigned from...
Read more
NATIONAL

India involved in hybrid warfare against Pakistan: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that India by using the soil of Afghanistan and supporting militancy and terrorism in the country, was...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Sohail ruled out of ODI series against England

ISLAMABAD: Batsman Haris Sohail has been ruled out of the three-game one-day international cricket series against England because of a hamstring injury. The Pakistan Cricket...

Pakistan, US seek peaceful settlement of Afghanistan conflict: envoy

Qureshi hails Pakistan-China friendship as ties turn 70

Men accused of beating, stripping couple naked remanded in police custody

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.