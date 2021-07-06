Balochistan’s prosperity bedrock of country’s progress: COAS

Balochistan’s prosperity is the bedrock of Pakistan’s progress, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Tuesday.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the COAS passed these remarks while addressing the 7th National Workshop Balochistan at GHQ in Rawalpindi.

“Balochistan’s peace and prosperity is the bedrock of Pakistan’s progress. It is time to reap dividends of hard-earned peace and expedite socio-economic development adopting people centric approach for attaining enduring stability,” said the army chief.

However, Gen Bajwa warned that the security forces will “remain steadfast and determined” to defeat enemies of peace and prosperity of Balochistan and Pakistan.

The military’s media wing said that the army chief during his talk highlighted the “internal and external challenges”. He advised the participants that the full spectrum threat required a “comprehensive national response”.

“Balochistan is in sharp focus of national leadership and army is fully engaged in enabling national and provincial response in synergy with other institutions of the state. We are a resilient nation that has endured the tests of time on its path to achieving peace and stability,” said Gen Bajwa.

The ISPR said that the workshop was attended by a large number of parliamentarians, bureaucrats, civil society members, youth, academia and media representatives. It added that the workshop is held to enable the future leadership of the province to understand “vital national and provincial issues” and mount a “cohesive response” to those challenges.

Separately, Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada on Tuesday paid a farewell call to COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, including the Afghan Peace Process and measures to further enhance bilateral and defence cooperation were discussed, said an ISPR media release.

The COAS thanked the ambassador for his services in Pakistan and acknowledged his contributions towards strengthening Pak-Azerbaijan relations.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role for ensuring peace and stability in the region and also pledged to contribute positively towards Afghan peace.