Sports

Sania Mirza makes ‘difficult decision’ over son for Olympic call of duty

By AFP

Sania Mirza will become the first Indian woman to compete in four Olympic Games but she admitted on Thursday it will be “difficult” to be separated from her young son while she is in Tokyo.

Family members are banned from going to this month’s Games as Japanese authorities aim to reduce the risk from Covid-19 as much as possible. For 34-year-old Mirza, that means Izhaan, her son with husband and former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik, will stay with family while she is in Tokyo.

“We are in difficult times and we have to make difficult decisions,” said Mirza.

“But never in my mind did I have any doubts about going. I was very sure.”

Izhaan, who will only turn three in October this year, sat by his mother at a press conference at Wimbledon on Thursday.

“Leaving him at any time is difficult. I try to do it as little as possible,” she added.

“But if it’s something I have to do, then that’s what I will do. As working mothers, sometimes you have to do it.”

Mirza will play doubles in Tokyo with Ankita Raina.

“To play four Olympics in a row, I feel really humble and grateful to be in this position to go to Tokyo after having had a baby,” she said.

Mirza marked her return to Wimbledon for the first time since 2017 on Thursday as she and Bethanie Mattek-Sands defeated sixth seeds Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk 7-5, 6-3 in the women’s doubles.

Mirza was doubles champion alongside Martina Hingis at Wimbledon in 2015, following it up with a second Slam at the US Open two months later.

Her career doubles title haul stands at 42 with more than 500 match wins to her name.

She joked that she and Mattek-Sands, 36, were striking a blow for the older generation at the All England Club.

“It was just like old times,” said Mirza of playing alongside the American with whom she has won five tour titles.

“We were joking that we were the spring chickens, flying the flag for players born in the 1980s as all the girls in the draw seem to be from the 90s.“

Previous articleAfter Covid-19, ‘black fungus’ robs many in India of their eyesight
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Murray pulls off Oscar-winning performance to keep alive Wimbledon dreams

LONDON: Andy Murray appeared down and out on Wednesday but he was back doing what he likes best at Wimbledon, picking himself up and...
Read more
Sports

England’s Root still has T20 World Cup vision

LONDON: Joe Root still has ambitions to break into England's powerful batting line-up for the T20 World Cup, with the Test captain insisting the...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan to play in front of 19,000 in third ODI against England

LONDON: 80 percent crowd capacity has been allowed for the third ODI between Pakistan and England at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on July 13...
Read more
Sports

Wimbledon ends in tears for injured Serena

LONDON: Tennis great Serena Williams limped out of Wimbledon in tears on Tuesday after her latest bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles...
Read more
Sports

Misbah grateful for England lockdown experience

LAHORE: Coach Misbahul Haq has said he believes touring England last year under coronavirus lockdown restrictions helped turn his squad into "a family". Pakistan followed...
Read more
Sports

Japan Olympic Committee chief says strict border controls needed to prevent Covid spread

TOKYO: There is no way there will be zero coronavirus cases among athletes arriving for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, so border controls need...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan’s biggest challenge in coming years will be food security, says...

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that food security will be the biggest challenge the country will face in the coming years, adding...

Pakistan will continue to play constructive role in Afghan peace process: FO

Protesting students demand Shafqat Mehmood’s resignation

Bajwa, Akram discuss Afghanistan, Kashmir

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.