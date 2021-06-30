NATIONAL

Fawad says ‘judicial activism’ cost country dearly

By Staff Report
Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting addressing a Press briefing in Islamabad August 24, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Slamming a decision this week by a court to ban popular social media platform TikTok, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday stressed the need for judicial reforms to improve the fragile economy.

The Sindh High Court on Monday temporarily suspended TikTok, citing objectionable content on the shortform video application. This is the third time the ByteDance platform has been banned in Pakistan, following a shutdown in March and a brief 10-day suspension in October last.

“If judicial reforms are not carried out, the country will never be able to get out of the economic crisis [it is facing] already the country is suffering billions of dollars in losses at the hands of such judicial activism,” he lamented in a tweet.

The minister also deplored Tuesday’s order of the Islamabad High Court order that set aside appointments of National Bank of Pakistan president Arif Usmani and chairman of its board of directors Zubair Soomro, ruling that the appointments had been made in violation of the law.

“My head is spinning since yesterday after reading the court verdict on the ban on Tiktok and the removal of National Bank of Pakistan president,” he said.

State functionaries usually restrain from commenting on court orders to avoid the threats of being in contempt of court. A 2012 report of the Human Rights Watch accused the judges of using their contempt powers to prevent the media from airing programming critical of the judiciary.

Previous articlePakistan endorses push to protect 30pc of planet
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan endorses push to protect 30pc of planet

ISLAMABAD: A growing global push to safeguard nature by pledging to protect about a third of the planet’s land and oceans by 2030 will...
Read more
NATIONAL

CPEC pivotal stepping stone to development, prosperity: minister

ISLAMABAD: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a key component of the Belt and Road Initiative, is a pivotal stepping stone to Pakistan's development and prosperity...
Read more
Top Headlines

US military days away from completing Afghan withdrawal: sources

WASHINGTON: The US military appears just days away from completing its withdrawal from Afghanistan, well ahead of the Sept. 11 deadline set by President...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan wants to enhance multi-domain ties with EU: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan values its relations with European Union (EU) and is earnestly...
Read more
HEADLINES

Nothing can change Pak-China special friendship, asserts PM in reply to western pressure

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday maintained that the "special relationship spanning over 70 years of friendship" between Pakistan and China was time-tested...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bilawal claims FY22 budget passed ‘illegally’

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 had been passed “illegally” and it...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Top Headlines

US military days away from completing Afghan withdrawal: sources

WASHINGTON: The US military appears just days away from completing its withdrawal from Afghanistan, well ahead of the Sept. 11 deadline set by President...

Pakistan to play in front of 19,000 in third ODI against England

Wimbledon ends in tears for injured Serena

Epaper – June 30 LHR 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.