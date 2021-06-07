Pakistan warns India against any illegal action of further division of Jammu & Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday warned India against any illegal action of ‘further division, bifurcation and demographic changes’ in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, saying that ‘no new instrument of occupation shall have any legal effect’.

A strong-worded statement of Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued here said that India’s unilateral and illegal actions in IIOJK remain violative of international law and the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

“We have noted with serious concern reports indicating that India might be plotting further division, bifurcation and demographic changes in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to perpetuate its illegal occupation. No new instrument of occupation shall have any legal effect, ” said a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry.

The statement comes in wake of rumours of another vicious plan being hatched in New Delhi to further divide IIOJK following the illegal annexation of Jammu and Kashmir and declaring it as a union territory in blatant violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions and Geneva Conventions.

Successive media reports had referred to plans of further division of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as few pro-India Kashmiri politicians and Lt. governor of the puppet regime in Jammu and Kashmir are present in New Delhi for a few days.

“India cannot change the disputed status of IIOJK, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, nor can it force Kashmiris and Pakistan to accept illegal outcomes,” the statement noted.

The statement said that IIOJK is an internationally recognized disputed territory and Pakistan will continue to resolutely oppose Indian attempts to change the demographic structure and final status of IIOJK.

“We urge India to halt and reverse its unlawful and destabilizing actions, ensure full compliance with the UN Security Council resolutions, and refrain from any further steps that might imperil the regional peace and security in South Asia,” the statement said and added that Pakistan calls upon the international community, including the United Nations, world parliaments, international human rights and humanitarian organizations and global media to take immediate cognizance of the situation.

“India must be stopped from any further illegal action in the occupied territory.

For its part, Pakistan remains firm in its commitment to provide all possible support to the people of IIOJK for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination,” says the statement.

It added that Pakistan also reaffirms its commitment to a peaceful solution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.