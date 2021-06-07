HEADLINES

Pakistan warns India against any illegal action of further division of Jammu & Kashmir

Reiterates its firm opposition to Indian illegal actions in IIOJK

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday warned India against any illegal action of ‘further division, bifurcation and demographic changes’ in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, saying that ‘no new instrument of occupation shall have any legal effect’.
A strong-worded statement of Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued here said that India’s unilateral and illegal actions in IIOJK remain violative of international law and the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

“We have noted with serious concern reports indicating that India might be plotting further division, bifurcation and demographic changes in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to perpetuate its illegal occupation. No new instrument of occupation shall have any legal effect, ” said a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry.

The statement comes in wake of rumours of another vicious plan being hatched in New Delhi to further divide IIOJK following the illegal annexation of Jammu and Kashmir and declaring it as a union territory in blatant violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions and Geneva Conventions.

Successive media reports had referred to plans of further division of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as few pro-India Kashmiri politicians and Lt. governor of the puppet regime in Jammu and Kashmir are present in New Delhi for a few days.
“India cannot change the disputed status of IIOJK, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, nor can it force Kashmiris and Pakistan to accept illegal outcomes,” the statement noted.

The statement said that IIOJK is an internationally recognized disputed territory and Pakistan will continue to resolutely oppose Indian attempts to change the demographic structure and final status of IIOJK.

“We urge India to halt and reverse its unlawful and destabilizing actions, ensure full compliance with the UN Security Council resolutions, and refrain from any further steps that might imperil the regional peace and security in South Asia,” the statement said and added that Pakistan calls upon the international community, including the United Nations, world parliaments, international human rights and humanitarian organizations and global media to take immediate cognizance of the situation.

“India must be stopped from any further illegal action in the occupied territory.
For its part, Pakistan remains firm in its commitment to provide all possible support to the people of IIOJK for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination,” says the statement.

It added that Pakistan also reaffirms its commitment to a peaceful solution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Previous articleChristians reject census 2017 results
Next articleMayweather barely breaks sweat in ‘training session’ with YouTuber Paul
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Two arrests made after attack on MPA Jugnu Mohsin

Police have registered a case and have made two arrests over the attack on Jugnu Mohsin and her convoy in Okara’s Hujra Shah Muqeem,...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM urges UK to play role to unhook Pakistan from FATF grey list

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the United Kingdom to play role to remove the country from the grey list of Financial Action...
Read more
HEADLINES

FM urges Punjab CM to ensure officials at south Punjab secretariat

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has urged the Punjab chief minister to ensure the presence of officials at the south Punjab secretariat, further stating...
Read more
HEADLINES

Palestinian teen bears scar of eviction battle in East Jerusalem

Jana Kiswani, a 16-year-old Palestinian, was entering her home in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah when an Israeli police officer shot her...
Read more
NATIONAL

China welcomes PM Imran’s appreciation of President Xi’s letter

BEIJING: China on Monday welcomed positive comments of Prime Minister Imran Khan on President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory message on World Environment Day and reaffirmed its resolve...
Read more
NATIONAL

World reacts to Ghotki train crash

ISLAMABAD: Members of the international community on Monday extended condolences to Pakistan over the loss of lives in the train accident. “We are deeply saddened...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

CIA scrambles for new approach in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON: The rapid U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan is creating intense pressure on the C.I.A. to find new ways to gather intelligence and carry out...

Two arrests made after attack on MPA Jugnu Mohsin

Iran cleric who founded Hezbollah dies of Covid-19

Mayweather barely breaks sweat in ‘training session’ with YouTuber Paul

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.