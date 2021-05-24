World

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi appears in court in person for first time since coup

Suu Kyi looked in good health and held a face-to-face meeting with her legal team for about 30 minutes before the hearing

By Blawal Mir

YANGON: Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared in person at a court hearing on Monday for the first time since her government was overthrown by the military in a February 1 coup, her lawyer told Reuters.

Suu Kyi looked in good health and held a face-to-face meeting with her legal team for about 30 minutes before the hearing, lawyer Thae Maung Maung said.

Suu Kyi, 75, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for her efforts to build democracy, is among more than 4,000 people detained since the coup. She faces charges that range from illegally possessing walkie-talkie radios to violating a state secrets law.

The ousted leader “wished people good health” in her meeting with her lawyers and also made an apparent reference to her National League for Democracy party that could be dissolved soon.

“She said the party was established for the people so the party will be there as long as the people are,” Thae Maung Maung told Reuters.

Myanmar’s junta-appointed election commission will dissolve Suu Kyi’s political party for vote fraud in a November election, media reported on Friday, citing a commissioner, who threatened action against “traitors” involved.

The army seized power claiming fraud in an election won by Suu Kyi’s party in November. Its accusations had been dismissed by the former electoral commission.

In his first interview with foreign media since the coup, junta leader Min Aung Hlaing had also said Suu Kyi was in good health as he disputed the number of people killed by security forces in protests since the coup.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the army took power, with daily protests, marches and strikes nationwide against the junta, which has responded with lethal force, killing more than 800 people, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group.

Min Aung Hlaing in the May 20 interview said the actual casualty figure was about 300 and that 47 police had also been killed.

Previous articleLigue 1: Lille end PSG’s dominance to be crowned French champions
Blawal Mir

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Confusion as Bangladesh drops ‘except Israel’ from new passports

Bangladeshi passports will no longer bear the text “valid for all countries of the world except Israel,” officials confirmed on Sunday. The Bangladeshi passport earlier...
Read more
World

US reaches out to Palestinian leaders many angrily reject

JERUSALEM: After weeks of unrest and a devastating 11-day war in Gaza, the US and the international community plan to engage with the Palestinians...
Read more
Top Headlines

India virus death toll passes 300,000, third highest in world

NEW DELHI: India crossed another grim milestone Monday of more than 300,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of infections appeared...
Read more
World

Johnson to wed fiancee Symonds next summer: report

LONDON: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have sent wedding invitations to family and friends for July 30, 2022, The...
Read more
World

Social media postings appear to show Dubai ruler’s daughter

DUBAI: Two images of Sheikha Latifa, a daughter of the ruler of Dubai, have appeared on Instagram in recent days, three months after the...
Read more
World

Analysis: Fundamentalist Jewish terror in Palestine dates back more than a century

ISTANBUL: Violence against civilians in Palestine has been continuing uninterruptedly for over a century. The problem of violence that Palestinians have faced for so long...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

NA body directs spot checking of water losses on Punjab-Sindh border

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources Monday expressed grave concerns over the loss of 85 percent water between Punjnad and Kotri, Sindh,...

Journey to State of Medina’s system a constant struggle: PM

Pakistan, US agree to advance practical cooperation

Renaming Qaddafi stadium

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.