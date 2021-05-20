CITY

KP CM reshuffles cabinet

By INP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday assigned and reshuffled the portfolios of his ministers, advisors, and special assistants and with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by KP Cabinet Division, Fazle Shakoor Khan has been appointed as Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs while Atif Khan has been appointed Minister for Food with an additional portfolio of Minister for Science and Technology and Information Technology.

Shakeel Ahmad Khan has been appointed as Minister for Public Health Engineering, Khaliqur Rehman as Advisor to Chief Minister on Excise and Taxation, Taj Muhammad as Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Energy and Power while Shafi Ullah is given the post of Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Prisons.

INP

