NATIONAL

Japan tightens rules on arrivals from Pakistan, India amid Covid-19 concerns

By Staff Report

TOKYO: Japan said on Friday that it will tighten restrictions on its nationals and residents arriving here from Pakistan, India, and Nepal amid concerns over highly transmissible virus variants wreaking havoc, particularly in India.

The stricter measures will come into effect from Monday, the government said, and will involve requiring passengers arriving from either of the three countries to stay in quarantine facilities designated by the government for six days.

PCR tests will be conducted on the passengers on day three and six, according to the government’s newly-announced guidelines.

For around 35 countries and regions where virus variants have been reported, which include India and Pakistan, Japan currently requires Japanese nationals and residents arriving here to self-isolate in designated facilities for just three days and be tested for the virus on day three.

Prior to this, negative PCR test results are required to be submitted within 72 hours prior to their departure and another test is administered upon their arrival here.

Following the submission of a negative PCR test on day three, the returning Japanese nationals or residents here still have to self-isolate at home or another form of accommodation for 14 more days after arrival.

Non-resident foreigners, such as tourists, are still banned from entering Japan unless they have qualified for a visa stipulating their visit falls into the category of “special exceptional circumstances.”

Previous articlePakistan, Saudi sign agreement to establish coordination council
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan, Saudi sign agreement to establish coordination council

RIYADH/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed on Saturday an agreement to establish the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council. HRH Crown...
Read more
NATIONAL

FIA bars Shahbaz from boarding flight after name found on ‘another list’

LAHORE: A day after the Lahore High Court (LHC) permitted him to travel to the United Kingdom for a medical check-up, the Federal Investigation...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘CPEC promoting people-to-people ties between China, Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: Several young leaders from China and Pakistan on Friday said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would take people-to-people ties between the countries to next...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt to avail all legal options against decision allowing Shehbaz to go abroad: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Friday said the government would avail all legal options against the court decision allowing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz...
Read more
NATIONAL

Asad emphasises need for joint ventures in SEZs

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has emphasised the need for joint ventures between investors of Pakistan and China in the Special...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran for incorporating new development projects in PSDP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasised on incorporating new projects to the Public Sector Development Programme that would increase economic activity and create...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

FIA bars Shahbaz from boarding flight after name found on ‘another...

LAHORE: A day after the Lahore High Court (LHC) permitted him to travel to the United Kingdom for a medical check-up, the Federal Investigation...

Israel police, Palestinians clash at Al-Aqsa Mosque, scores injured

Epaper – May 8 LHR 2021

Epaper – May 8 KHI 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.