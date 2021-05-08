Pakistan, Saudi sign agreement to establish coordination council

They also discussed ways to strengthen and enhance economic and trade relations between the two countries by exploring areas of investment and opportunities available in light of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, SPA reported.

They both confirmed their satisfaction with the strength of bilateral military and security relations, and agreed on further cooperation to achieve common goals between the two countries, it added.

At the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Prime Minister Imran touched down in Riyadh late on Friday on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia to discuss bilateral cooperation. On arrival, he was received by the crown prince and was accorded a warm welcome at King Abdulaziz International Airport, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI arrives in Saudi Arabia. The Prime Minister was received by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and was accorded a warm welcome at King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah.#PMIKinKSA#رئيس_وزراء_باكستان_في_السعودية pic.twitter.com/UZbpWzNyM0 — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 7, 2021

Following his arrival, delegation-level talks were held between the two sides, the PMO further said.

“We believe this is a very important visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia with respect to our historic bilateral relationship, trade, and economic ties,” Arab News quoted Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri as saying.

Pointing to the importance of the visit, Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday ahead of the prime minister’s arrival. He was received by Pakistan’s Ambassador in Riyadh Bilal Akbar and Saudi military officials.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Gen Bajwa discussed regional security and bilateral defense, among other matters, in meetings with the crown prince and others.

“During the visit, the prime minister’s consultations with the Saudi leadership will cover all areas of bilateral cooperation including economic, trade, investment, energy, job opportunities for Pakistani workforce, and welfare of diaspora in the kingdom,” a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) statement had announced Thursday.

Today, the two countries affirmed their full support for all the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. They also discussed the country’s right to the establishment of its independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

They have also affirmed their support for political solutions in Syria and Libya, and the efforts of the United Nations and its envoys in this regard.

“The two sides stressed the need for concerted efforts of the Islamic world to confront extremism and violence and reject sectarianism, and strive to achieve international peace and security,” SPA said.

Officials familiar with the developments suggest several Pakistani inmates will be released from prisons in Saudi Arabia during the visit.

“Several inmates will be released and brought back to Pakistan,” Akbar said earlier this week, explaining that a meeting would be held with the inmates and their release would be expedited with the support of Saudi authorities.

In 2019, during the crown prince’s maiden official visit to Pakistan, Mohammed bin Salman, at the request of Prime Minister Imran, had ordered the release of about 2,100 prisoners from the Saudi prisons. The order, however, could not be fully executed and many workers are still feared languishing in prisons.

The fate of thousands of workers locked up in jails across the Middle East is a sensitive issue with a perception the prisoners are mostly poor labourers who have no real legal recourse.

Huge numbers of people travel to the Middle East every year, with many working on construction sites or as domestic helpers. The remittances they send back are vital for the country’s dollar-starved economy.

The visit will mark a deepening of ties between allies whose relationship has in the past centered on oil-rich Saudi Arabia backing Islamabad’s economy during difficult periods, and in return Pakistan Army lending support to the Kingdom and its royal family.