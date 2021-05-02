HEADLINES

Mentally challenged girl gang-raped for two months

By TLTP

LAHORE: In another horrific incident, a mentally challenged minor girl was subjected to rape in Lahore for two months by her two relatives.
According to police, the 13-year-old mentally challenged girl was subjected to rape in the Nawankot area of Lahore by two suspects.
“Two suspects Shah Mir and Ali Sajid subjected her to rape for two months,” the police said, adding that it emerged when the victim was taken to a hospital over the deterioration of her health condition, where the doctor found that she was pregnant.
They said that both the suspects are close relatives of the girl and are currently being investigated, besides undergoing medical examination.
Earlier in March, a deaf and dumb girl, 17, was allegedly raped by a man at her house in Chiniot.
According to the details, a man allegedly raped the deaf and dumb girl after entering her house in Bhanianwala area of Chiniot. The accused managed to escape from the scene when the family members reached there.
Later, her uncle approached the police and lodged an FIR against the suspect. Taking swift action on the report, the police conducted a raid at a house in the area and arrested the accused.

