PPP says sent its resignations to PDM chief

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) submitted its resignations to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Tuesday, a day after a meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) directed all its stalwarts to resign from their positions in the opposition alliance.

“Today, we submitted the resignations of our party leaders, Sherry Rehman, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Qamar Zaman Kaira, to [PDM president] Maulana Fazlur Rehman,” PPP leader Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, told a television.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, during a press conference on Monday, said that the party had taken the decision to quit the multi-party alliance to protest the issuance of a show-cause notice to it and Awami National Party (ANP).

The CEC meeting also rejected what Bilawal said was the “so-called show-cause notice”. “It has directed all its office bearers in the PDM to submit their resignations with immediate effect in protest to the attitude, conduct, and actions of other office-bearers within the alliance,” he had said.

On Tuesday, Bukhari, when asked if PDM leadership could remove the PPP from the alliance, said that the PPP had “laid the foundation for the PDM”.

“No political party [in the PDM] has the jurisdiction to remove us [from the alliance]. There is no mention of this in the 26-point charter [of the PDM],” he added.

While PPP effectively quit the alliance, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz insisted it was still intact and committed to a big cause. She further said that PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would have a final word on its fate.