NATIONAL

Govt taking bold steps to ensure rule of law: PM

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government is taking bold steps to ensure rule of law in the country.

Talking to Principal Jamia Rahimia Karachi, Mufti Rahim, on Sunday, the prime minister said that only an equal law system for all citizens and a punishment and retribution system in all offices can improve the system.

The premier said that ensuring writ of the government and elimination of the system that facilitates the corrupt elements are on the top priorities of the government.

The meeting discussed the vision of Riasat-e-Madina during the meeting. They also discussed increasing foreign investment due to business-friendly policies of the government.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and others also present in the meeting.

