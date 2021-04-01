HEADLINES

Top Pakistani general receives Turkish military award

By Anadolu Agency

ANKARA: The Turkish Armed Forces has awarded a top Pakistani military general the Legion of Merit award for his services in promoting defence relations between the two countries.

Gen Yasar Guler, chief of Turkish General Staff, awarded Gen Nadeem Raza, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, at a ceremony held in the capital Ankara, a statement by the Pakistan embassy said on Thursday.

Raza, who is currently on an official visit to Turkey, was given the award in “recognition of his outstanding services for promotion of Pakistan-Turkey defence ties.”

“Both the commanders held extensive talks. Matters of bilateral interest with an emphasis on geo-strategic situation and security challenges came under discussion. Both sides reaffirmed the resolve to further enhance cooperation between the armed forces of the two brotherly countries,” the statement added.

During his trip, Raza called on Turkey’s Minister for National Defense Hulusi Akar, Commander of the Turkish Land Forces General Umit Dundar, Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces Admiral Adnan Ozbal, and Commander of Turkish Air Forces General Hasan Kucukakyuz, and Head of Presidency of Turkish Defense Industries Ismail Demir.

The statement said that the Pakistan military delegation also visited various facilities of the Turkish defence industries, including Baykar, which is known for its high-end drone technology.

The Pakistan military delegation also visited APS Martyrs Park in Kecioren, Ankara, and paid tribute to the martyrs of the heinous terrorist attack on Pakistani school students in Peshawar in December 2014.

To commemorate the martyrs of the Army Public School terrorist attack, APS Memorial Park was established by the Kecioren municipality and 144 trees were planted as a token of remembrance.

  1. The Pakistani Army has not won any war till date but has bombed its own civilians in Balochistan and the Pakistani Army has the expertise in massacre them. Perhaps this award has been given to the General of Pakistan Army for successfully carrying out the massacre in Balochistan.

