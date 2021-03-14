Opinion

Paid leave for Covid-19 patients

By Editor's Mail
The Ghazi Elahi Bakhsh Degree College in Mirpur was sealed due to a covid-19 case. A few teachers concealed the fact that they tested positive for the corona virus and were coming to the college. This is why the infection spread to other teachers and students. Their condition wasn’t severe enough to keep them in bed; so they went to work anyway to save their paid annual leave. The 10 days of isolation recommended after covid would’ve used up most of their compensated leave. Some companies abroad are offering weekly covid tests to their employees followed by a 2 week leave, in case they test positive, with no deduction in salary. Likewise, an incentive needs to be provided to Pakistani workers in all fields to encourage them to stay home if they carry the virus.
Huma Ansari
Mirpur

