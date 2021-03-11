Sports

Rohit urges India debutants to ‘have fun’ against England in T20 series

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: After Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan earned their maiden call-ups to the Indian national team, vice-captain Rohit Sharma stressed the importance of playing without any pressure when they take on England in a T20 series.

Kishan and Suryakumar were named in the squad after plundering 516 and 480 runs respectively in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last season, where the pair played under Rohit for the Mumbai Indians as they clinched their fifth title in November.

“I don’t want them to be thinking about anything,” Rohit told reporters. “That’s how they bring their best performance out.

“Having watched them closely for a few years now, I’ve realised it’s important for them to be part of this wonderful team, a great setup […] I just want them to have fun and understand what this team is all about.

“These guys have done really well in the last few years, especially the last year. It’s just about carrying that form and putting it out there. It’s not going to be that easy here, they will be challenged every now and then.”

For England, it’s a much-awaited return to the squad for all-rounder Liam Livingstone who had similar success in Australia’s Big Bash League where he scored 426 runs for Perth Scorchers.

“For the first time in my career I feel like I belong in this environment and it’s good to be back,” Livingstone, who last played a T20 international in June 2017, said.

“I was pretty immature before and I’m a much different person now and even more so as a player.

“The Big Bash is such an exciting competition. That’s the reason we play these franchise competitions. Playing in the IPL in front of 60,000 people and playing in a Big Bash final — these are the pressure moments you start to get used to.”

All five matches are being held in Ahmedabad with the series starting on Friday.

Previous articleTop US, China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency
Next articleMosque built by Turkish agency in Jhang opens
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

PCB chooses Lahore to host remaining HBL PSL matches: report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has chosen Lahore as the venue for the remaining HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches, according to a private...
Read more
Sports

Dortmund down Sevilla to reach Champions League quarter-finals

DORTMUND: Erling Braut Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund held off a late Sevilla fightback to reach the Champions League quarter-finals with a ‘crazy, amazing’...
Read more
Sports

Southampton to host WTC final, says India board chief Ganguly

NEW DELHI: Southampton will host the June final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) which was originally scheduled at Lord’s, Indian cricket board...
Read more
Sports

Premier League: Havertz takes Chelsea past Everton; West Ham beat Leeds

LONDON: Chelsea strengthened their hold on fourth place in the Premier League as Kai Havertz inspired a vital 2-0 win over Everton, while West Ham...
Read more
Sports

Fans from abroad will not be allowed to attend Tokyo Games: reports

TOKYO: Japan has decided to exclude overseas spectators from the Tokyo Olympics over fears an influx of visitors could bring an increase in coronavirus infections,...
Read more
Sports

India women’s team to play England in one-off Test this year

NEW DELHI: India’s women will play their first Test match since 2014 when they take on England in a one-off game later this year,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Rohit urges India debutants to ‘have fun’ against England in T20...

NEW DELHI: After Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan earned their maiden call-ups to the Indian national team, vice-captain Rohit Sharma stressed the importance of...

Top US, China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency

UNSC condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader’s children

Bahrain police beat, threaten detained children with rape: rights groups

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.